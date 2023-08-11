US Congress delegation due tomorrow







Ed Case is a Democrat representative from Hawaii, Richard McCormick is a Republican representative from Georgia.



Foreign Minister Dr M A Momen told the media that the visit would be focused on the Rohingya situation since the US is a big donor to the refugees who have taken shelter in Cox's Bazar fleeing "ethnic cleansing" in Myanmar.

"So far, I know they will go to Cox's Bazar to visit Rohingya camps after arrival. Before leaving Dhaka, they will meet me," he said.



The United States is the leading contributor of humanitarian assistance in response to the Rohingya crisis. Since August 2017, the US has provided over US$2 billion in response to this regional crisis, including more than $1.6 billion to assist Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.



Bangladesh currently hosts nearly one million refugees, most of whom are ethnic Rohingya from Myanmar.



The majorities of these refugees are living in the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, as well as Bhasan Char, a silt island in the Bay of Bengal, and rely on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs.



However, the two Congressmen will also meet the political leaders from both the ruling Awami League and the opposition, according to the Foreign Ministry.



Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Momen has welcome the visit, he said , "The Biden administration is sending delegations one after another to strengthen our bilateral relations. This is a good sign."



The visit comes ahead of the general elections in which the US is interested. The Biden administration announced a policy to restrict visas for those who would stand in the way of holding free and fair elections scheduled to be held by January.



Earlier, in a letter six members of the US Congress urged President Joe Biden to intervene in Bangladesh's election process. In another letter, 14 congressmen asked Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the UN, asking for measures against the government ahead of the country's general election.



