Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:19 PM
Cyber Security Bill to combat cyber crime, not to curtail media freedom : Law Minister

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Staff Correspondent

Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Thursday that the Cyber Security Bill was prepared to replace the Digital Security Act (DSA), to combat cybercrime, not curtail freedom of expression.

"The Cyber Security Act is not being enacted to curtail freedom of expression or freedom of press.

 Rather, our mission is to stop cybercrime," he said at a press conference on "Digital Security Act 2018 Replacement and Proposed Cyber Security Act 2023" held at the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Auditorium at Agargaon, in the capital.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Law Secretary Golam Sarwar and ICT Division Secretary Shamsul Arefin also attended the press conference hosted by Information and Communication Technology Division.

Anisul Huq claimed that the Digital Security Act has not been repealed , it will be replaced with the Cyber Security Act, because in scope it will be much higher. The new act will contains 60 sections."
 
Rejecting criticism against the proposed law as 'old wine in a new bottle', he  said, "Those who say this do not understand that there would many changes in the new law."

In the new law, many sentences have been reduced and in some cases, withdrawn, he added.

Regarding Section 42 of the Cyber Security Bill, he  said that it proposes to  give power to the police to  the suppression of crimes or preserve evidence.

"If there is any abuse, there is scope to take legal action against the police officer as well," he said.

Speaking at the event, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the Cyber Security Bill  2023 has been approved by the Prime Minister. "Now, it will be sent back to the Cabinet for final approval after vetting, after which it will be sent to Parliament for passing ," he added.
 
The Cyber Security Bill  2023 has been posted on the website of the 'Digital Security Agency'.

Comments on the bill will be taken in next two weeks. The opinions can be sent to the Policy Wing of the ICT Department.

On August 8, Anisul Huq said the punishments outlined in the Cyber Security Bill had been toned down and efforts will be made to resolve cases filed under the former Digital Security Act according to provisions of the new law.

Section 29 (1) of the DSA titled "Publication, transmission, of defamatory information" provides for a maximum of three years' imprisonment, a maximum of Tk5 lakh in fine, or both.

Under the proposed law , the provision for jail will be scrapped, but the maximum fine will be raised five times to Tk25 lakh.


