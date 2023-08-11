Video
Friday, 11 August, 2023
Front Page

Dengue outbreak surging

12 deaths, record 2,959 more cases in a day

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 373

Bangladesh's record-shattering dengue outbreak has continued to surge, with 2,959 new cases, the highest in a day, according to hospital data.

The new cases in the 24 hours to Thursday morning took the tally of infections since January to 78,028, as the death toll rose by 12 to 364, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

As many as 1,862 new cases were detected outside Dhaka, but seven of the deaths occurred in the capital.

On Thursday morning, 9,790 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 5,330 of them were outside Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.

A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.    �bdnews24.com


