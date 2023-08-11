Video
BD urges OIC for efforts to send Rohingyas back home

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Bangladesh on Thursday urged OIC to mobilise the international community for the sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas to their own country, Myanmar.

Bangladesh made the request at a meeting with the visiting OIC delegation at the Prime Minister's Office, according to a press release from PMO.

OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian and Social and Cultural Affairs Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet led the delegation.

Principal Secretary to the PM M Tofazzel Hossain Miah presided over the meeting where PMO secretary Mohammad Salahuddin was present, among others, from Bangladesh side.

Bangladesh in the 45-minute meeting also requested the OIC delegation to keep alive the issue of the Rohingyas in the international forum and urged the GCC and OIC to contribute significantly for the creation of the fund for the Rohingyas.

Bangladesh made the request to extend financial and other assistance towards the relocation of the Rohingyas to Bhashan Char, the press release stated.

OIC Special Envoy to Myanmar Ambassador Ibrahim Khayrat, OIC Assistant Director of Humanitarian Affairs, OIC ICHAD focal point on Rohingya issue Mohammed Ali Elkhamlichi, Qatar Fund for Development, Head of Africa and Asia Project Section Dana Al Misnad, Acting Director-General, Kuwait Zakat House Dr Majid Suleiman Al-Azmi, International Relations Specialist, Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Talal Al Baker and Senior Advisor to the HC, UNHCR's Representative for the GCC Countries Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh Johannes van der Klaauw and Executive Assistant, UNHCR Bangladesh Jessica Watts, were present, among others.    �UNB


