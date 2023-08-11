Video
Home Miscellaneous

Motijheel Ideal School

Governing body member sued for raping student

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Court Correspondent

A petition case was filed on August 1, against Khondker Mushtaque Ahmed, member of the governing body of Motijheel Ideal School and College for allegedly raping an eleventh class student of the same institution.

Md Saiful Islam, father of the victim filed the case bringing the allegation to rape his daughter by alluring her.  Mushtaque Ahmed has been made the prime accused in the case. The college Principal Fauzia Rashedi is another accused.

Omar Farruq, lawyer of the complainant, confirmed the matter.

The lawyer said a petition case in this regard was filed on August 1 with the court of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8.
 
After recording deposition of the complainant, the tribunal ordered Gulshan Police Station OC to take it as regular case.

Khondker Mushtaque married Ideal student Sinthia Islam in March. Sinthia ages is 18 years 4 months. On June 22, Sinthia's father filed an abduction case against Mushtaque in Thakurgaon district. As several video clips involving him were uploaded on  social media, it was heard from a conversation that a woman was crying sitting in a private car. She was requesting a man again and again to drop her from the car, saying, "I have classes. Please let me go. Please drop me here. I can't miss the class.

 Please." However, all her requests fell on deaf ears of the man who started using harsh language toward the woman. "You must talk to me in right ways. You try to study properly; you are spoiling your life."

It is learnt that the woman in the video was Motijheel Ideal School and College's Class XI student Sinthia Islam, while the man was the governing body member Khondker Mushtaque Ahmed. It created strong resentments among guardians.


