Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home Miscellaneous

Natore's 'Kachagolla' gains GI status

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

NATORE, Aug 10: Natore's traditional sweet, Kachagolla, has been recognized as the 17th Geographical Indication (GI) product of the country.

Natore Deputy Commissioner Abu Naser Bhuiyan said this information was revealed in a letter signed by Khandaker Mostafizur Rahman, Director General of the Department of Patent, Design and Trademark under the Ministry of Industries.

On March 30 this year, the Natore district administration filed an application to prevent the distortion of the nearly 250-year-old Kachagolla and to recognize its geographical innovation site.

After verifying the application, Natore's Kachagolla has been recognized with Geographical Indication certification.

As a result, there is an excitement prevailing among the people and sweet manufacturers in Natore.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
17 dead as boat carrying Rohingyas sinks in Bay of Bengal
SC upholds life imprisonment for Titu
BD urges OIC for efforts to send Rohingyas back home
Governing body member sued for raping student
Natore's 'Kachagolla' gains GI status
SI Shariful's arrest warrant issued
3 children among 4 die in Cox's Bazar landslides
Judges should be made more efficient thru professional training: President


Latest News
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
4 killed while crossing rail bridge in B'baria
No election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Mirza Fakhrul
Unidentified man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
Two held with 100-kg hemp in city
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Panchagarh, husband held
No scope of deferring HSC exams: Education Minister
Two bodies wash ashore in St Martin's Island
Female worker killed being hit by truck in Habiganj
Four drown in Rangamati flood water
Most Read News
Tomatoes costlier than apples!
Pakistan national assembly dissolved
Ideal governing body member sued in rape case
Verdict against Regent group's chairman in graft case Aug 21
SWAPNO transforms lives of ultra-poor women in BD
Donald Lu behind removal of Imran Khan from power: Classified document reveals
Online applications for college admission begin
India wants to see political stability in Bangladesh, say AL leaders
Govt bans 'militant group' Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft