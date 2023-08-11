Natore's 'Kachagolla' gains GI status







Natore Deputy Commissioner Abu Naser Bhuiyan said this information was revealed in a letter signed by Khandaker Mostafizur Rahman, Director General of the Department of Patent, Design and Trademark under the Ministry of Industries.



On March 30 this year, the Natore district administration filed an application to prevent the distortion of the nearly 250-year-old Kachagolla and to recognize its geographical innovation site.

After verifying the application, Natore's Kachagolla has been recognized with Geographical Indication certification.



As a result, there is an excitement prevailing among the people and sweet manufacturers in Natore. �UNB

