SI Shariful's arrest warrant issued

A Tribunal in Dhaka on Thursday issued arrest warrant against Sub Inspector, Shariful Islam of police in a case filed over rape of a woman.Judge Begum Mafroza Parveen of Dhaka Nari-O-Shishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal-8 issued the arrest warrant after receiving the probe report of the case, said Special Prosecutor Rezaul Karim.According to the case statement, the accused police officer Shariful was acquainted the victim women in 2020 at a programme in Dhaka. Later the accused police officer Shariful raped the woman enticing her to marry. At one stage, she became pregnant. The accused took the complainant at a hospital and carried out abortion. On August 28 last year, the victim filed a case with the Dhaka Nari-O-Shishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal-8.After recording the statement of the complainant, the Tribunal sent the complaint to the CID to submit a report after investigation. SI Shariful is now serving at Shatkhira Police line. He is the son of late Bande Ali of village Chaitra Hati under Sathia Police Station of Pabna District.