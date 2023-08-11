Juba League demands cancellation of BNP’s registration







In the memorandum, Juba League described BNP as a terrorist organisation.



Juba League said, "the international community also termed BNP as a terrorist organisation.



After submitting the memorandum, Nikhil told reporters, "Ziaur Rahman violated democracy and human rights by killing Bangabandhu in 1975. BNP led by his successor Tarique Rahman and his mother has burnt people alive in the name of hartal in Bangladesh."



He also said, "When Bangladesh is moving forward, terrorism is happening again under the leadership of Tarique Rahman. Anarchy is happening on orders from Tarique. BNP wants to establish a reign of terror.



BNP wants to send a message to foreigners through violence that Bangladesh is a failed state. We demand posthumous trial of Ziaur Rahman, we demand that Tarique Rahman be brought back to face trial. As long as the politics of BNP is there, there will be politics of terror in this country."



Nikhil said, "Tarique Rahman is a convict, so bring him back and execute the verdict given by the court. As long as BNP's politics is there, they will plot to destroy the country. They will continue to kill people by throwing petrol bombs, grenade attacks and burning people."



"Therefore, the country's youth, students and people from all walks of life think that this organisation should not remain on the soil of Bangladesh any more. So we are demanding the cancellation of BNP's registration," Nikhil added. A Bangladesh Awami Juba League delegation led by its General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission (EC) Secretary demanding cancellation of BNP's registration as a political party and banning its politics.In the memorandum, Juba League described BNP as a terrorist organisation.Juba League said, "the international community also termed BNP as a terrorist organisation.Juba League said, "For this reason BNP's registration should be cancelled."After submitting the memorandum, Nikhil told reporters, "Ziaur Rahman violated democracy and human rights by killing Bangabandhu in 1975. BNP led by his successor Tarique Rahman and his mother has burnt people alive in the name of hartal in Bangladesh."He also said, "When Bangladesh is moving forward, terrorism is happening again under the leadership of Tarique Rahman. Anarchy is happening on orders from Tarique. BNP wants to establish a reign of terror.BNP wants to send a message to foreigners through violence that Bangladesh is a failed state. We demand posthumous trial of Ziaur Rahman, we demand that Tarique Rahman be brought back to face trial. As long as the politics of BNP is there, there will be politics of terror in this country."Nikhil said, "Tarique Rahman is a convict, so bring him back and execute the verdict given by the court. As long as BNP's politics is there, they will plot to destroy the country. They will continue to kill people by throwing petrol bombs, grenade attacks and burning people.""Therefore, the country's youth, students and people from all walks of life think that this organisation should not remain on the soil of Bangladesh any more. So we are demanding the cancellation of BNP's registration," Nikhil added.