Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home Back Page

Juba League demands cancellation of BNP’s registration

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Staff Correspondent

A Bangladesh Awami Juba League delegation led by its General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission (EC) Secretary demanding cancellation of BNP's registration as a political party and banning its politics.

In the memorandum, Juba League described BNP as a terrorist organisation.

Juba League said, "the international community also termed BNP as a terrorist organisation.
Juba League said, "For  this reason BNP's registration should be cancelled."

After submitting the memorandum, Nikhil told reporters, "Ziaur Rahman violated democracy and human rights by killing Bangabandhu in 1975. BNP led by his successor Tarique Rahman and his mother has burnt people alive in the name of hartal in Bangladesh."

He also said, "When Bangladesh is moving forward, terrorism is happening again under the leadership of Tarique Rahman. Anarchy is happening on orders from Tarique. BNP wants to establish a reign of terror.

 BNP wants to send a message to foreigners through violence that Bangladesh is a failed state. We demand  posthumous trial of Ziaur Rahman, we demand that Tarique Rahman be brought back to face trial. As long as the politics of BNP is there, there will be politics of terror in this country."

Nikhil said, "Tarique Rahman is a convict, so bring him back and execute the verdict given by the court. As long as BNP's politics is there, they will plot to destroy the country. They will continue to kill people by throwing petrol bombs, grenade attacks and burning people."

"Therefore, the country's youth, students and people from all walks of life think that this organisation should not remain on the soil of Bangladesh any more. So we are demanding the cancellation of BNP's registration," Nikhil added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juba League demands cancellation of BNP’s registration
2 placed on remand  for Madrasah student killing
Our only goal to oust AL govt, protect country : Fakhrul
Govt bans militant outfit Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal
Rohingya man stabbed to death in Cox’s Bazar camp
Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar train service trial run in Sept
Stop harassment of BD rights leaders: HRW
BNM, BSP get EC registration as political parties


Latest News
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
4 killed while crossing rail bridge in B'baria
No election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Mirza Fakhrul
Unidentified man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
Two held with 100-kg hemp in city
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Panchagarh, husband held
No scope of deferring HSC exams: Education Minister
Two bodies wash ashore in St Martin's Island
Female worker killed being hit by truck in Habiganj
Four drown in Rangamati flood water
Most Read News
Tomatoes costlier than apples!
Pakistan national assembly dissolved
Ideal governing body member sued in rape case
Verdict against Regent group's chairman in graft case Aug 21
SWAPNO transforms lives of ultra-poor women in BD
Donald Lu behind removal of Imran Khan from power: Classified document reveals
Online applications for college admission begin
India wants to see political stability in Bangladesh, say AL leaders
Govt bans 'militant group' Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft