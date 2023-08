Two accused in a case filed over killing a Madrasah student Hafez Rezaul Karim in a clash between two groups at Gulistan after a rally of the Awami League, were placed on a two-day remand each on Thursday. The remanded accused is Siraj Talukhder and Md Solaiman alias Salman.



Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chawdhury passed the order Paltan Police produced the two before the court with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand.