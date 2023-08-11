Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home Back Page

Our only goal to oust AL govt, protect country : Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said that, our only goal is to oust the fascist Awami League government before their party people destroy our country.

He made the comment at a press conference held at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office. Laxmipur unit BNP arranged the programme to express sympathy to the family members of deceased Sajib and those who were injured on July 18 while observing BNP's march programme in the district.
Fakhrul said, "Many opposition leaders and activists have already sacrificed their lives while many others have been subjected to enforced disappearance for the restoration of democrat and voting rights in the country."

He said, "Police opened fired at our peaceful march programme in Laxmipur, killing Krishak Dal activist Sajib Hossain, injuring many others."

Fakhrul said that, we have been struggling and fighting against the oppression of the fascist, authoritarian and oppressive regime. Our only goal is to free the country from the grasp of these monsters.

"Our movement has only one way, to remove this government. This regime must be overthrown," he added.
Fakhrul said the country and none of its citizens are safe if Awami League is in power.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juba League demands cancellation of BNP’s registration
2 placed on remand  for Madrasah student killing
Our only goal to oust AL govt, protect country : Fakhrul
Govt bans militant outfit Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal
Rohingya man stabbed to death in Cox’s Bazar camp
Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar train service trial run in Sept
Stop harassment of BD rights leaders: HRW
BNM, BSP get EC registration as political parties


Latest News
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
4 killed while crossing rail bridge in B'baria
No election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Mirza Fakhrul
Unidentified man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
Two held with 100-kg hemp in city
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Panchagarh, husband held
No scope of deferring HSC exams: Education Minister
Two bodies wash ashore in St Martin's Island
Female worker killed being hit by truck in Habiganj
Four drown in Rangamati flood water
Most Read News
Tomatoes costlier than apples!
Pakistan national assembly dissolved
Ideal governing body member sued in rape case
Verdict against Regent group's chairman in graft case Aug 21
SWAPNO transforms lives of ultra-poor women in BD
Donald Lu behind removal of Imran Khan from power: Classified document reveals
Online applications for college admission begin
India wants to see political stability in Bangladesh, say AL leaders
Govt bans 'militant group' Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft