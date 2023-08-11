Our only goal to oust AL govt, protect country : Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said that, our only goal is to oust the fascist Awami League government before their party people destroy our country.



He made the comment at a press conference held at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office. Laxmipur unit BNP arranged the programme to express sympathy to the family members of deceased Sajib and those who were injured on July 18 while observing BNP's march programme in the district.





He said, "Police opened fired at our peaceful march programme in Laxmipur, killing Krishak Dal activist Sajib Hossain, injuring many others."



Fakhrul said that, we have been struggling and fighting against the oppression of the fascist, authoritarian and oppressive regime. Our only goal is to free the country from the grasp of these monsters.



"Our movement has only one way, to remove this government. This regime must be overthrown," he added.

Fakhrul said the country and none of its citizens are safe if Awami League is in power.

