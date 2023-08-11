Govt bans militant outfit Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal





The Bangladesh government has banned, a militant group deemed to be a threat to public safety and the law and order of the nation.



"It appears to the government that the declared activities of the militant group called Jamaat Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya are against the peace and order of the country," the Home Ministry said in a notice on Thursday.





The Rapid Action Battalion had said that the militant group was 'in contact with' Ziaul Haque, the fugitive militant sentenced to death for the murders of writers and bloggers.



On Jun 24, the alleged amir of the group, Md Anisur Rahman aka Mahmud, and two others were arrested by RAB in a raid on a house in Munshiganj's Louhajang.



Jamaat Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya is the ninth Islamic extremist group in the banned list, which includes the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Shahadat-e al-Hikma, Hizb ut-Tahrir, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami Bangladesh or HuJI-B, Ansarullah Bangla Team and Ansar al-Islam.



Meanwhile, another seven Islamic extremist groups have been blacklisted by the Special Branch of the Bangladesh Police -Ulama Anjuman E Al Bayyinat, Neo-JMB, Dawlatul Islam Bangladesh, Hezbut Tawheed, At-Tamkin, Tamiruddin-Bangladesh and Towhidi Trust.



The chief of the newly formed militant outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, Shamim Mahfuz, was arrested with his wife Fatema by the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime Department (CTTC) of police.



Notably, eight youths went missing from Comilla from August 23 in 2022. When the law enforcement agency went on investigating into the incident, they were informed about a new militant organisation.



The chief of CTTC Md Asaduzzaman told the media in a press briefing that Shamim Mahfuz and his wife were arrested in a raid at a house in Demra in the capital last Friday June 23, 2023.



The Islamic militant outfit had an agreement with the once army-backed Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in Bandarban for shelter in hill and military training in exchange for three million taka a month. The agreement was signed in 2021 between the militant group and KNF founder Nathan Bawm for a three-year long training.



In 2018, the High Court released him on bail. After coming out from the jail, Shamim Mahfuz had consultation with the Islamic militant leaders in jail and formed another militant organisation naming Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.



Having an agreement with KNF, known as the Bawm Party, Shamim Mahfuz opted Ruma and Rowangchari hilly area in Bandarban, for their hidden den and military training for his militant workers.



