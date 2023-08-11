Video
Home Back Page

Rohingya man stabbed to death in Cox’s Bazar camp

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent


COX'S BAZAR, Aug 10: A man was stabbed to death at Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar. The incident took place at Ukhiya Balukhali Camp No. 11 around 10am on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mufti Jamal, 35, son of Nazir Ahmed of Ukhiya Balukhali camp.
Quoting locals, Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said 10-20 unidentified miscreants called Mufti Jamal away from his house and stabbed him, and then fled the spot. Later, police rescued him and took him to Friendship Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Mufti Jamal was earlier a member of ARSA. However, it is not known what led to the killing, said OC Mohammad Ali.  The body was sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.


