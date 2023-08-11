|
Rohingya man stabbed to death in Cox’s Bazar camp
|
COX'S BAZAR, Aug 10: A man was stabbed to death at Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar. The incident took place at Ukhiya Balukhali Camp No. 11 around 10am on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Mufti Jamal, 35, son of Nazir Ahmed of Ukhiya Balukhali camp.
Mufti Jamal was earlier a member of ARSA. However, it is not known what led to the killing, said OC Mohammad Ali. The body was sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.