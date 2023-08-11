Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar train service trial run in Sept





"Nearly four km of newly constructed rail track from Dohazari to Keranihat on Dohazari-Cox's Bazar has been damaged by floods," Project Director Engineer Mafizur Rahman told the Daily Observer on Thursday.



But, he said that it would not affect the trial run.





He hoped that the project would be completed within the stipulated time.



Bangladesh Railway sources said, the service will use quality coaches for the tourists on way to Cox's Bazar. A project has been taken to procure 54 coaches with wide windows.



The project envisages setting up stations at Satkania, Lohagara, Chakaria, Dulahazara, Eidgaon, Ramu and Cox's Bazar Sadar on the 100-km railway.



Under the project, big bridges have been constructed across Sangu, Matamuhuri and Bakkhali rivers, besides 43 small bridges, 201 culverts and 144 level crossings. A flyover will be constructed at Keochia area of Satkania thana and two highway crossings in Ramu and Cox's Bazar.



A 50-metre overpass and three underpasses are under construction to facilitate movement of elephants and other wildlife.



An iconic six-storied 1,82,00 square feet oyster-shaped railway station has been built on a 29-acre area at Hajipara, Jhelongja Union, seven km north-east of Cox's Bazar Sadar.



The railway station has three platforms each 650 metres in length and 12 metres in width.



Construction of a railway residential area, next to the station, with eight buildings, is nearing completion.



The station also has canteen, lockers and car parking to enable tourists leave their luggage in the station's lockers and spend the day at the beach.



At least 46,000 people can travel through the station per day.



A direct railway connection with Cox's Bazar will change fortunes in the beach town as tourists always want to reach their destinations without hazards for their spent their vacation.



On April 3, 2011, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone for construction of the railway between Dohazari-Ramu-Cox's Bazar and Ramu-Ghumdhum.



The train service, scheduled to begin in December 2022, has been delayed due to land acquisition complications, delayed arrival of foreign experts due to pandemic, delay in shifting of electric poles. Taken in 2010, the project was scheduled to be completed in 2013.



The project implementation began with Tk 120 billion crore credit from the Asian Development.



The government mobilised Tk 60.34 billion from domestic sources and appointed two Chinese firms for implementation.



Chinese company CREC and Bangladesh's Toma Construction Company are jointly implementing the first lot of the project from Dohazari to Chakaria at Tk 2687.99 crore.



Chinese company CCECC and Bangladesh's Max Infrastructure limited are jointly implementing Chakaria to Ramu section at Tk 3502.5 crore. Under the project , 100 km of new dual gauge railway line, nine station buildings with platforms and sheds will be built.



