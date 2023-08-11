Video
Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home Back Page

BNM, BSP get EC registration as political parties

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) led by its Convener Dr Abdur Rahman and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) led by its Chairman Shahjada Syed Saifuddin Ahmed have been registered with the Election Commission (EC) as political parties, according to a press release issued by EC Director of Public Relations Md Shariful Alam on Thursday.

 said that the commission unanimously took the decision to provide registrations to the parties. BNM got 'Anchor' as its polls symbol while BSP got 'Ektara', Shariful added. At Monday's hearing, the E C gave the registrations to the new parties.

On July 17, EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said that that the two parties were selected for registration after scrutinizing all the applications received for registration.

He said that a circular would be published in  newspapers soon to confirm that the two parties had been registered as political parties.

Till July 26, the EC received objections and resolved them at the hearing.

The political parties that failed to get registration  include: AB Party (Amar Bangladesh Party), Bangladesh Humanist Party (BHP), Gana Adhikar Parishad, Nagrik Oikya, Bangladesh Sanatan Party, Bangladesh Labour Party, Bangladesh Minority Janata Party (BMJP), Bangladesh People's Party (BPP), Democratic Party, and Bangladesh Liberal Democratic Party (BLDP).




