RAB raids Agargaon passport office

A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday conducted drive at the passport office in city's Agargaon area.The elite force started conducting the drive in passport office area based on the information of harassment during the passport services in the afternoon.RAB-2 company commander Md. Sanuwar Hossain said they were conducting the raid to reduce the sufferings of customers.However, he did not give any information about the arrest in the drive and said they will disclose the matter after scrutiny.On February 2, a mobile court of RAB conducted a drive in the passport office for about three hours.