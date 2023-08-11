Video
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:17 PM
City News

None to be allowed to play with sovereignty: DMP Commissioner

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandkar Golam Faruq on Thursday said none will be allowed to play with independence and sovereignty of the country.

"As employees of the republic, we will not allow anyone to play with the independence and sovereignty of the country," he said this while receiving grand roll call at Public Order Management (POM) Police Lines in city's Mirpur area.

The DMP chief said police will help any political party if they hold peaceful meetings, adding, "But if anyone wants to set fire to motor vehicles and vandalize properties, we will stop it. This is our responsibility as government employees."

The grand roll call was held as part of the inspection of the force and to ensure welfare of them. During the roll call, the DMP Commissioner paid patience hearing to the various problems of the forces of different ranks and gave immediate solutions.

Addressing the police members he said, "We, the team DMP, are responsible for ensuring security of the capital.

Since 1971, Bangladesh Police did not bow down. In 1971, the brave members of the police raised the first resistance against the Pakistani forces at Rajarbagh Police Lines and sacrificed their lives for the country's independence."

"They did not run away like cowards. Even in 1975, Assistant Sub Inspector of police Siddiqur Rahman sacrificed his life to protect Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," Faruq added.

"We are the successors of that police, we are proud of it. As their successors, I can say that till date we have not failed in any duty and will not fail in the future," he said Among others, Additional Commissioners AKM Hafiz Akhtar, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman, Md Munibur Rahman; CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman and concerned police officers were present.      �BSS


