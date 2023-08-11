Covid: 35 more cases recorded







The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,475 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.



As many as 1,645 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.13 per cent.



Another 75 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,011,976. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.39 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.44 per cent. �bdnews24.com



