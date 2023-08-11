Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home City News

Covid: 35 more cases recorded

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

Bangladesh has recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,937.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,475 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

As many as 1,645 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.13 per cent.
Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 26.

Another 75 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,011,976. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.39 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.44 per cent. �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAB raids Agargaon passport office
None to be allowed to play with sovereignty: DMP Commissioner
Covid: 35 more cases recorded
JU students demonstrate alleging impunity of moral turpitudes
JU Proctor seizes student’s phone, returns after 2 days
Observer DU reporter Tausif gets DUJA Award 2023
Covid: 41 more cases reported
Missing man’s body recovered after 32hrs in Ctg


Latest News
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
4 killed while crossing rail bridge in B'baria
No election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Mirza Fakhrul
Unidentified man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
Two held with 100-kg hemp in city
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Panchagarh, husband held
No scope of deferring HSC exams: Education Minister
Two bodies wash ashore in St Martin's Island
Female worker killed being hit by truck in Habiganj
Four drown in Rangamati flood water
Most Read News
Tomatoes costlier than apples!
Pakistan national assembly dissolved
Ideal governing body member sued in rape case
Verdict against Regent group's chairman in graft case Aug 21
SWAPNO transforms lives of ultra-poor women in BD
Donald Lu behind removal of Imran Khan from power: Classified document reveals
Online applications for college admission begin
India wants to see political stability in Bangladesh, say AL leaders
Govt bans 'militant group' Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft