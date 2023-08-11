JU students demonstrate alleging impunity of moral turpitudes







The protesters started the procession at around 3:30pm from the university's Murad yard and ended at the new administrative building after parading different streets of the university through a short rally.



Addressing the rally, General Secretary of JU chapter Chhatra Union Amartya Roy said, "The administration is trying to give impunity to Public Health and Informatics Department teacher Joni.

We urge the authorities to take punitive measures," Amartya also said, "Former VC Shariff directly supported the killers of Zubair.



If he becomes Emeritus Professor again, a precedent will be set, as it would be shameful to carry on controversial figure Shariff Enamul Kabir's legacy."



A section of the students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Thursday staged demonstration against the alleged attempt of the impunity of Mahmudur Rahman Joni who is accused of moral turpitude.The protesters started the procession at around 3:30pm from the university's Murad yard and ended at the new administrative building after parading different streets of the university through a short rally.Addressing the rally, General Secretary of JU chapter Chhatra Union Amartya Roy said, "The administration is trying to give impunity to Public Health and Informatics Department teacher Joni.We urge the authorities to take punitive measures," Amartya also said, "Former VC Shariff directly supported the killers of Zubair.If he becomes Emeritus Professor again, a precedent will be set, as it would be shameful to carry on controversial figure Shariff Enamul Kabir's legacy."