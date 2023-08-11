JU Proctor seizes student’s phone, returns after 2 days







The incident took place on Monday when a group of students were conducting a group study titled 'Sacintan' in the social science faculty.



Sources within the university said, "During that time, the proctor and a group of teachers were passing near the place after completing an official task. They heard something suspicious from the group. Later, they talked to participants of the group.

Proctorial body seized the cell phone of Arif Sohel who is an International Relations department student under academic session 2017-18.



They took the mobile phone and password, checked his Messenger and WhatsApp in front of Sohel and kept the phone in custody for further investigation."



Arif Sohel said that he was embarrassed after the situation. I told them everything from my point of view and they told me that they were satisfied.



JU Proctor said, "We had doubts as per their speech and word of choice. We talked to Sohel and were satisfied with his answer to our questions. We could not find his involvement in anti-state activities."



He told the journalists that to ensure the safety and discipline of the university, they had seized mobile phone for two days. We just checked the messages concerned about any unwanted incident.



Later on Wednesday, the Proctorial team handed over the phone to Sohel.



