Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home City News

Suspecting Anti-state Activities

JU Proctor seizes student’s phone, returns after 2 days

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
JU Correspondent

Proctor of Jahangirnagar University (JU) ASM Firoz-ul-Hasan allegedly seized the phone of a student on suspicion of his involvement in anti-state activities.

The incident took place on Monday when a group of students were conducting a group study titled 'Sacintan' in the social science faculty.

Sources within the university said, "During that time, the proctor and a group of teachers were passing near the place after completing an official task. They heard something suspicious from the group. Later, they talked to participants of the group.

Proctorial body seized the cell phone of Arif Sohel who is an International Relations department student under academic session 2017-18.

They took the mobile phone and password, checked his Messenger and WhatsApp in front of Sohel and kept the phone in custody for further investigation."

Arif Sohel said that he was embarrassed after the situation. I told them everything from my point of view and they told me that they were satisfied.

JU Proctor said, "We had doubts as per their speech and word of choice. We talked to Sohel and were satisfied with his answer to our questions. We could not find his involvement in anti-state activities."

He told the journalists that to ensure the safety and discipline of the university, they had seized mobile phone for two days. We just checked the messages concerned about any unwanted incident.

Later on Wednesday, the Proctorial team handed over the phone to Sohel.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAB raids Agargaon passport office
None to be allowed to play with sovereignty: DMP Commissioner
Covid: 35 more cases recorded
JU students demonstrate alleging impunity of moral turpitudes
JU Proctor seizes student’s phone, returns after 2 days
Observer DU reporter Tausif gets DUJA Award 2023
Covid: 41 more cases reported
Missing man’s body recovered after 32hrs in Ctg


Latest News
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
4 killed while crossing rail bridge in B'baria
No election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Mirza Fakhrul
Unidentified man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
Two held with 100-kg hemp in city
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Panchagarh, husband held
No scope of deferring HSC exams: Education Minister
Two bodies wash ashore in St Martin's Island
Female worker killed being hit by truck in Habiganj
Four drown in Rangamati flood water
Most Read News
Tomatoes costlier than apples!
Pakistan national assembly dissolved
Ideal governing body member sued in rape case
Verdict against Regent group's chairman in graft case Aug 21
SWAPNO transforms lives of ultra-poor women in BD
Donald Lu behind removal of Imran Khan from power: Classified document reveals
Online applications for college admission begin
India wants to see political stability in Bangladesh, say AL leaders
Govt bans 'militant group' Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft