

Observer DU reporter Tausif gets DUJA Award 2023



Out of seven months' reports from December, 2022 to June, 2023, Tausif secured the best report award for February, May and June.



He got the DUJA Best Report Award 2023 (English Category) under the Shahid Chishti Shah Helalur Rahman Trust Fund.

Addressing DUJA's annual seminar as chief guest, DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman handed over the prizes on Thursday at DUJA's annual programme.



Shahid Chishti Shah Helalur Rahman Trust Fund's other award recipients are Asif Hawlader of Prothom Alo, Amjad Hossain Hridoy of Dhaka Post, Motahar Hossain of Kalbela, Md Moniruzzaman of New Nation and Rasel Sarker of bdnews24.com.



