Lighten children’s schoolbags







Children's carrying heavy schoolbags is a major issue not only in Bangladesh, but all over the world. Children are forced to carry unnecessary burden on their shoulders every day with no reason. Children, who travel by buses, may suffer less, but those who make their way to school on foot suffer badly.



Both parents and teachers are responsible for this misfortune, as neither teachers nor parents bother to check the weight of children's bags. It has been estimated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that the weight of a schoolbag must not be greater than 10 percent body weight of a student. But here weight of bags increases on a daily basis. The school administrations need to make proper timetable so that children bring only a few books, instead they make them bring every book and notebook every day.

The government and other educational authorities must take action against this serious issue as soon as possible. Because, unnecessary burden on innocent shoulders can create health problems for them.



Taz Tabassum

