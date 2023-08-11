With N-fuel arriving, Rooppur NPP gets back on track







Now an acceptance protocol for the first batch of nuclear fuel signed on August 9 has cleared the obstacles for smooth shipment of nuclear fuel and this has put the Rooppur NPP back on track.



With this landmark project, the collaboration between Bangladesh and Russia in the nuclear energy sector marks an important turning point for both countries. The acceptance protocol, inked by Dr. Shawkat Akbar, Project Director of Rooppur NPP Construction Project, and Alexey Deriy, Vice President of ASE, signifies the commencement of a new chapter in the energy landscape of Bangladesh.

Under the watchful eye of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC), the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) project's fuel acceptance inspection was meticulously carried out at the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant (NCCP), a crucial arm of Rosatom's Fuel Company (TVEL). The meticulousness of the inspection reflects the unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and excellence that underpins this monumental endeavour.



The progress of the Rooppur NPP construction project is aligned with the original plan. Alexey Deriy, Vice President ASE and Project Director of Rooppur NPP Construction, affirms that the site's readiness for fuel acceptance, storage, and safety measures aligns seamlessly with all safety requirements. This comprehensive approach reflects Russia's dedication to ensuring the smooth and secure integration of nuclear fuel into the energy infrastructure of Bangladesh.



The success stories of similar nuclear fuel application at Leningrad NPP, Novovoronezh NPP, and Belarus NPP validate the dependability and effectiveness of Russian nuclear technology. The achievements in these power units underscore the robustness of the VVER-1200 reactor design and Russia's mastery of nuclear energy.



Rooppur NPP, situated in Ishwardiupazila of Pabna district, signifies the embodiment of progress and forward-thinking energy strategies. The plant, comprising two units with a combined capacity of 2,400MW, epitomizes Bangladesh's dedication to embracing sustainable energy solutions. The Generation 3+ VVER-1200 reactor design, fully aligned with international safety requirements, speaks of Bangladesh's commitment to responsible and secure energy generation.



As Bangladesh prepares to receive its first shipment of nuclear fuel from Russia, the nation stands at the threshold of a new era in energy self-sufficiency and environmental responsibility. The partnership between Bangladesh and Russia in the Rooppur NPP project is a testament to the potential of international collaboration in addressing global energy challenges.



With the wheels set in motion for a greener and more sustainable energy future, this pioneering initiative marks a legacy of progress that will benefit generations to come.



