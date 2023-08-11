

How climate change affecting our sustainable business development



Therefore, the effects of climate change have a considerable impact on Bangladesh's commercial environment. The agricultural business, which employs a sizable section of the workforce, is becoming increasingly vulnerable due to variable climatic conditions and limited water resources. Floods and cyclones can disrupt transportation systems and cause severe damage to physical infrastructure, hindering companies' operational continuity. Industries in vulnerable coastal regions saw an increased likelihood of negative repercussions to their facilities, leading to reduced production capacity and increased insurance costs. Moreover, climate-related migration greatly strains metropolitan centers, posing housing, health, and sanitation challenges while compounding demand for already overburdened resources.



Taking the required steps to address these issues effectively and quickly is critical. A delay in action would exacerbate the problem and have long-term consequences for businesses and individuals. The severity of the climate crisis necessitates the immediate implementation of adaptation and mitigation solutions to safeguard people and companies from worsening threats. Furthermore, implementing sustainable business practices is a persuasive argument for increasing resilience, protecting the environment, and fostering inclusive economic growth. For example:

Sustainable business development comprises the harmonious combination of economic growth, environmental preservation, and social advancement. The process entails implementing sustainability concepts into numerous parts of the company, such as strategy, supply chains, and operations, to avoid profiteering at the expense of the environment or society. Organizations can achieve positive outcomes while maintaining long-term sustainability by adopting a strategic mindset.



Adopting sustainable practices has numerous advantages for businesses in Bangladesh. To begin with, developing climate resilience protects operations and assets from the hazards associated with climate change. This proactive approach tries to reduce the likelihood of disruptions and potential financial losses. Besides, sustainable practices benefit economically by lowering resource management expenses, improving energy efficiency, and minimizing trash output. As a result, these enhancements contribute to an organization's total profitability. Additionally, organizations prioritizing sustainability have a better reputation and increased brand loyalty. This is due to an increase in the number of environmentally and socially conscious consumers actively seeking products and services that align with their values.



The benefits of embracing sustainable business practices go beyond monetary profits. Businesses can positively impact society and the environment by actively participating in climate mitigation and adaptation efforts. The creation of job possibilities has the potential to drive economic growth while also lowering carbon emissions, notably in the fields of renewable energy and green technology. Furthermore, implementing sustainable practices is critical in reducing pollution, conserving biodiversity, and optimizing resource allocation, all of which positively impact the overall well-being of communities and ecosystems.



Bangladesh's government has launched numerous projects and regulations to combat climate change and promote sustainable development. The Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan (BCCSAP) establishes a comprehensive framework for addressing climate-related issues in various sectors. Also, the government's establishment of the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund (BCCTF) provides financial support for adaptation and mitigation measures. In addition, the Renewable Energy Policy and the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Policy seek to facilitate the transition to environmentally benign and economically viable energy sources.



Although these initiatives demonstrate the government's commitment, hurdles to supporting sustainable corporate practices must still be overcome. The demand for more vigorous enforcement and monitoring methods is a substantial problem. Certain businesses may prioritize short-term financial benefits over long-term sustainability, taking advantage of regulatory gaps. Moreover, complicated governmental procedures may delay implementing ecologically beneficial initiatives, discouraging private sector participation. Moreover, the need for significant financial incentives for sustainable firms may deter prospective investors.



To improve the effectiveness of existing programs, the government must emphasize strengthening and improving enforcement and monitoring systems. Firms might be encouraged to adopt sustainable practices through increasing openness and accountability. Streamlining bureaucratic processes and providing accessible funding choices for green initiatives can effectively stimulate increasing private sector participation. Giving tax breaks or other financial incentives to environmentally conscious businesses would motivate them to embrace environmentally conscious practices. Many companies in Bangladesh have successfully incorporated sustainability ideas into their operations. Telecommunication companies, for example, have effectively implemented energy-efficient measures to offset their environmental impact by reducing carbon emissions. Besides, several well-known clothing companies like DBL Group and Ananta Garments have implemented sustainable production methods to reduce water usage and waste output.



Recognizing the need to address climate change and achieve sustainable corporate development in Bangladesh is critical. The nation faces significant challenges due to the effects of climate change, but there are significant opportunities for positive transformation through strategic initiatives. The effectiveness of government efforts, encouraging private sector participation, nurturing innovation, and enhancing capacity building and awareness are all critical steps toward a more sustainable future. Numerous players, including governmental agencies, corporate entities, academic institutions, and civil society organizations, must achieve this goal. We must commit to taking significant and far-reaching actions to ensure Bangladesh's long-term resilience and sustainability. It is feasible to effectively handle the climate change issue and develop a prosperous and inclusive society while also exhibiting a strong commitment to environmental stewardship through collaborative efforts. The current situation needs rapid action, as our combined commitment will be critical in building a future capable of withstanding challenges for future generations.



Dr Mohammad Shahidul Islam, Assistant Professor of Marketing,BRAC Business School, BRAC University and Sanjana Hossen, MBA Student in Marketing, BRAC Business School, BRAC University





