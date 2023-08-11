Hope rises for Teesta water-sharing deal







Bangladesh has a total of 54 transnational rivers with India. The water distribution of eight rivershas been discussed for a long time, but none of them has been resolved except for the Ganges watertreaty. Apart from Teesta, six more rivers,Manu, Muhuri, Gomti, Khoai, Dharla, and Dudhkumarare still on the table. However, due to the Teesta issue, discussions on other rivers have stalled.



The recent recommendation of the parliamentary committee implies India's willingness to enhance relations with Bangladesh by resolving the currently unsettled issue. To improve bilateral relations with Bangladesh, the government has been urged to quickly resolve the stagnant Teesta water distribution issue.The two neighbors'effortof strengthening bilateral relations ahead of the upcoming national elections in 2024 will be measured on the scale of the success ofthe Teesta agreement.



The recommendation of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs is of considerable significancesince it consists of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabhamembers from both the ruling party and the opposition. Prem Prakash Chowdhury, the head of the standing committee, is a BJP MP and former minister. It also includesCongress leader and former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram, All India Trinamool Congress general secretary andnephew of the West Bengal CMAbhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta, and 27 other MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Notably, no member of the committeestood against the recommendation. It implies that interest has grown among the political parties of India in the immediate settlement of the Teesta resolution.



The Prime Minister of Bangladesh will visit India for the G-20 summit in September. After her visit in September last year,this would be her last visit to India before the upcoming poll. Therefore, the people of Bangladesh will have a keen eye on what she gains from the visit. The major success of this visit would be the resolution of the Teesta agreement. As the central government of India is concerned over the Bangladesh poll, it is equally significant for them.The nature of India-Bangladesh bilateral diplomacy always goes onupon the ruling party of Bangladesh. During the BJP rule in India and AL in Bangladesh, India obtainedmultimodal transit facilities through water, land, and rail. India is using Chittagong and Mongla seaports for transshipment of freight. These have eased transportation and connectivity to the underdeveloped northeastern part of India.



Also, the Hasina government's effort destroyed the shelter of theseparatists from the North-Eastern region. Due to her contribution to NE's stability, New Delhi has been ever grateful for her help. As a result, India needs Bangladesh alongside herself for stability in the region. But Teesta remains the elephant in the room.Resolution of the long-standing Teesta dispute would be considered a great success andachievement forthe governments of both countries which will win the trust of peoplethrough improving bilateral relations.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee argued that sharing water from Teesta would make shortages of irrigation water for theupstream farmers. However, analysts believe that domestic politics is the main reason behind Mamata's confrontation. But the time has come for Mamata to withdraw from this position.Because of the historicalroot of the cultural relationship between the people of the two Bengals, the political, economic, and cultural events of Bangladesh have a direct impact on West Bengal. On the other hand, the state government could not ensure full use ofthe Teesta water for irrigation.Although the project was supposed to bring 9 lakh farmers under irrigation, this could not fulfill more than 10-15 percent of them. Rather, the accumulation of silt due to multiple dams including the Ghazaldoba barrage has created a decline in flow in the Indian part. Hence,there has been an anti-dam movement among the citizens there.



Moreover, the BJP has begun to share the popularity of the Trinamool Congress in the state of Mamata Banerjee. This is evident in the rise of the BJP in the 2021 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. In this election, BJP won 77 seats against Trinamool's 215 seats, which was only 6 in 2016. In 2019, the BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats from the state.ItImplies that Mamata Banerjee could not attract the vote bank even after she refused to sharewater. Even in the Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Darjeeling districts around the Teesta basin, only 3 out of 13 constituencies won the TMC. The result implies that the Trinamool government could not retain popularity by preventing Teesta water sharing.



Finally, a negotiation is needed between the Center and the state,to resolve the mirageofthe Teesta water sharing agreement. In 2011, Mamata Banerjee accused Manmohan Singh of finalizing the Teesta agreement without consulting her.Therefore, the central government should involve the state government in the process of a sustainable solution to the Teesta problem and keep the discussions going. But analysts feel there is also a lack of sufficient research on Teesta, which is another reason why the Teesta problem is lingering. A long-term agreement can be implemented only after collecting and analyzing data on the flow of the Teesta.

The writer is a researcher on South Asia's political economy and international politics

