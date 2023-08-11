

Causes of flood in Ctg



These include rising sea levels due to climate change, encroachment of drains and canals and administrative failure to curb the use of banned polythene. As a result, the tidal water of the Bay of Bengal flows through Karnaphuli river into Chaktai canal, Dom canal, Hijra canal, NayaMirza canal, ShitalJharna canal, Bamunnaya Hat canal, Guljar canal, Birja canal, Ichanya canal, Maitta canal, Laldiar Char canal, Tripura canal, Nashir canal. , enters the city through GaynaRham Canal, Kattali Canal, Chashma Canal.



These 17 canals under the control of the Water Development Board have now become canals under the control of a class of canals. Although there are canals on the map of the city, in reality there is no sign of many canals! As a result, the situation becomes dire when there is heavy rain. Monsoon axis extends across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and northern parts of Bangladesh to Assam causing tidal water and rainfall to become monotonous. Entrained tidal water and precipitation become monotonous. This water cannot come out through filled and unoccupied canals and drains. As a result, waterlogging occurs. Although several main roads of the city have been elevated under various projects, the crisis is now at an extreme due to water entering houses including Oligli. On the other hand, plastic bags which have become black for us today. This polythene bag was banned in 2001. But today we are using it in a careless way. It accumulates in the drain and creates waterlogging. Is it responsible for the city corporation or we ourselves?

We are rampantly cutting the mountain soil and its trees to build luxury houses and furniture. As a result, during heavy rains, the mountain soil is filled with water and fills the drains, rivers, canals, canals and obstructs the normal flow of water. As a result, waterlogging occurs.



Chittagong City Corporation (CHSIC) and Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) have been blaming each other for this crisis. Due to the lack of coordination between the two organizations, the implementing and contracting organizations are also getting complicated with the implementation of multiple projects. However, under this project, several main roads of the city have been elevated, but the crisis is now at an extreme due to water entering the houses including Oligli. One-third of the installation of 42 silt traps has started. Although more than a decade has been spent on the projects from start to finish, people are yet to see any visible benefits. Non-acquisition of project land even after project completion.



The people of Chittagong did not get any benefit from the slowness and lengthy process of the work. It is considered that the duration of the project may be extended according to the time taken by the government for the concession of money and additional money. Extending the duration of the project step by step. Extending the time in three steps to establish regulators and pump houses at the mouth of 12 canals to solve the waterlogging of the area! Due to the objections of various government agencies and the complexity of land acquisition, there are doubts about completing the work even in extended time. At least 10 canals could not be started due to land acquisition complications.



So we should all take a look at ourselves in the mirror before looking at others. Helping the City Corporation for the cleanliness of their locality is a must . And the city corporation should do more publicity campaign to increase public awareness and plan drainage system and canals should be cleared of encroachment and dug before monsoon. We should avoid the tradition of working together and clapping during monsoons. Councilors should take up the drainage plan of their respective areas through the City Corporation and complete the area work before the monsoons.



The writer is a Lead-Agriculturist

