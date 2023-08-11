Housewife dies from snakebite in Madaripur







The deceased was identified as Lamia Akter, 21, wife of Saudi Arabian expatriate Bellal Sheikh, a resident of Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira District.



It was learnt that a poisonous snake bit the woman's leg at her father's house in Pangasia area under Kalkini Upazila on Wednesday night. But she did not pay attention to the matter and thought that she was bitten by a frog.

After a while, Lamia began to scream as severe pain reached an unbearable level.



The family members rescued her and took to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital early in the morning, where she died while undergoing treatment.



