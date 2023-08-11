Video
Housewife dies from snakebite in Madaripur

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Aug 10: A housewife died after being bitten by a poisonous snake in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Lamia Akter, 21, wife of Saudi Arabian expatriate Bellal Sheikh, a resident of Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira District.

It was learnt that a poisonous snake bit the woman's leg at her father's house in Pangasia area under Kalkini Upazila on Wednesday night. But she did not pay attention to the matter and thought that she was bitten by a frog.

After a while, Lamia began to scream as severe pain reached an unbearable level.

The family members rescued her and took to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital early in the morning, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Kalkini Police Station Nazmul Hossain confirmed the incident.



