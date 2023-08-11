Six killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps







GOPALGANJ: A fourteen-year-old girl was killed and three of her family members were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.



The accident took place in Kazulia area on the Gopalganj-Kotalipara road of the upazila at around 12:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Alisha Muskan, daughter of Army man Shariful Islam Jibon, hailed from Ratail area under Kashiani Upazila in the district.



The injured persons are: Subarna Begum, 23, wife of Shariful Islam Jibon, her son Mahir, and a microbus driver.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Mohammad Anisur Rahman said Subarna along with her family members were heading towards Barishal from Ratail area in Kashiani Upazila to meet her husband Shariful at his workplace on Wednesday riding on a microbus. When they reached Kazulia area at around 12:30 pm, a speedy passenger-laden bus coming from the opposite direction rammed into their microbus, leaving four of them critically injured.



Locals and the fire service personnel rescued the injured and rushed them to Gopalganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Alisha dead.



However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



NETRAKONA: A female madrasa student was killed and his cousin brother injured in a road accident in the district town on Wednesday.



The accident took place in Kurpar Master Bari area in the town at around 11:45 am.



The deceased was identified as Jasmine Akhter Panna, 17, daughter of Md Mantu Mia, a resident of Kandi Village under Kailati Union of Sadar Upazila in the district. She was a tenth grader at Kandi Alia Madrasa in Sadar Upazila.



The injured person is Sharif Mia, 24, a cousin brother of the deceased and a resident of Haripur Village under Kailati Union of Sadar Upazila.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Netrakona Model PS Farid Ahmed said Panna was going towards Netrakona Town from the house in the morning riding on his cousin's motorcycle. On the way, a truck hit the motorcycle from behind in Master Bari area in the town at around 11:45 am, which left Panna dead on the spot and motorcyclist Sharif seriously injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The injured was rescued and admitted to the hospital.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck and necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the SI added.



BARISHAL: An intern doctor was killed after driver of a private car lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree on the Barishal-Dhaka highway in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Iqra Binte Hafiz, 30, an intern doctor at Uttara Women's Medical College. She was the daughter of Hafizur Rahman, hailed from Sadar Upazila in Cumilla District.



The driver of the private car, Nahid, 30, was also critically injured.



Gournadi Highway PS SI Tamal Sarker said the accident took place at around 6:15 am in Kataksthal area of the upazila when the private car driver lost control over the steering of the vehicle and collided with a tree beside the highway.



On information, Gournadi Fire Service personnel rushed to the scene and rescued the driver and the passenger in critical condition. After taking them to the Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, the on-duty doctor declared Iqra Binte Hafiz dead.



Critically injured Nahid was sent to Dhaka's National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) for better treatment.



Gournadi Highway PS OC Golam Rasul confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



DINAJPUR: Two people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar and Chirirbandar upazilas of the district on Wednesday.



A man was killed after being hit by a truck in Sadar Upazila in the morning.



The accident took place in Gopalganj Bazar area on the Dinajpur-Dashmail highway under Chejelgazi Union of the upazila at around 10 am.



The deceased was identified as Francis Saren, 55, son of late Sona Saren, a resident of Pashchim Shibrampur Dangapara area in the upazila. He was a chef by profession.



Police and local sources said Francis was returning the house from Raniganj intersection in the morning riding by a bicycle. On the way, a speedy truck hit his bicycle from behind in Gopalganj Bazar area at around 10 am, leaving him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck, but its driver and his assistance managed to flee the scene.



Kotwali PS OC Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



On the other hand, a motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The accident took place in Ranirbandar Garuhati area under Nashratpur Union of the upazila at around 6 am.



The deceased was identified as Atul Chandra Roy, 38, son of Narayan Chandra Roy, a resident of Purba Hashimpur Village under Khansama Upazila in the district.



According to local sources, a Khansama-bound auto-van from Ranirbandar hit a motorcycle carrying three persons including Atul Chandra Roy in Ranirbandar Garuhati area at around 6 am, which the trio seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Pakerhat Health Complex in Khansama Upazila. Later on, Atul Chandra succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any written complaint is received from the deceased's family members.



FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A man was killed after being hit by a private car in Fulbari upazila of the district on Tuesday night.



The accident took place in the Sheikh Hasina Dharla Bridge under the upazila at around 10:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Abu Sayed Babu, 54, son of Abul Kashem, hailed from Saptana Village under Sadar Upazila in Lalmonirhat District.



According to local sources, a speedy private car hit a motorcycle carrying Babu in the Sheikh Hasina Dharla Bridge at around 10:30 pm when he was returning home from his workspace, which left him critically injured.



He was rescued by the locals and taken to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.



Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Wednesday while undergoing treatment there.



Being informed, police seized the private car, however, its driver managed to flee the scene

Fulbari PS OC Prankrishna Debnath confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS and legal action would be taken in this regard.



