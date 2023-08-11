Three minors drown in Habiganj, Kurigram





Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Habiganj and Kurigram, in two days.



HABIGANJ: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Baniachang Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.





Local and the deceased's family sources said Mahmuda and Fatema fell down in a pond next to the house at around 10 am while they were playing beside it.



Later on, their relatives rescued them from the pond in unconscious state and rushed to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



Officer-in-Charge of Baniachang Police Station Ajoy Chandra Deb confirmed the incident.



CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: A minor child drowned in a ditch in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The deceased was identified as Tazbid, son of college teacher Abul Kalam Azad of Hadithana area in the upazila and school teacher Tairin Begum. He along with his family members lived in his maternal grandparents' house in Gabertal area of the upazila.



It was known that Tazbid fell in a ditch made for removing the tube-well water on the house yard in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.



Later on, locals rescued him from the ditch and rushed to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.



