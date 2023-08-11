Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home Countryside

Three minors drown in Habiganj, Kurigram

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondents


Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Habiganj and Kurigram, in two days.

HABIGANJ: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Baniachang Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Mahmuda Begum, 3, daughter of Kazi Emran, and Fatema Akther, 4, daughter of Kazi Kamrul, residents of Uttar Sangor Village in the upazila. They were cousin sisters in relation.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mahmuda and Fatema fell down in a pond next to the house at around 10 am while they were playing beside it.

Later on, their relatives rescued them from the pond in unconscious state and rushed to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Baniachang Police Station Ajoy Chandra Deb confirmed the incident.
 
CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: A minor child drowned in a ditch in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tazbid, son of college teacher Abul Kalam Azad of Hadithana area in the upazila and school teacher Tairin Begum. He along with his family members lived in his maternal grandparents' house in Gabertal area of the upazila.

It was known that Tazbid fell in a ditch made for removing the tube-well water on the house yard in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.   

Later on, locals rescued him from the ditch and rushed to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Housewife dies from snakebite in Madaripur
Six killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps
Three minors drown in Habiganj, Kurigram
11 villages flooded as dam collapses in Jhalakathi
New school bldg opened in Feni
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Four unnatural deaths in two districts
Three men murdered in Cox’s Bazar, Rajshahi, Noakhali


Latest News
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
4 killed while crossing rail bridge in B'baria
No election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Mirza Fakhrul
Unidentified man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
Two held with 100-kg hemp in city
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Panchagarh, husband held
No scope of deferring HSC exams: Education Minister
Two bodies wash ashore in St Martin's Island
Female worker killed being hit by truck in Habiganj
Four drown in Rangamati flood water
Most Read News
Tomatoes costlier than apples!
Pakistan national assembly dissolved
Ideal governing body member sued in rape case
Verdict against Regent group's chairman in graft case Aug 21
SWAPNO transforms lives of ultra-poor women in BD
Donald Lu behind removal of Imran Khan from power: Classified document reveals
Online applications for college admission begin
India wants to see political stability in Bangladesh, say AL leaders
Govt bans 'militant group' Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft