Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:16 PM
Home Countryside

11 villages flooded as dam collapses in Jhalakathi

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

11 villages flooded as dam collapses in Jhalakathi

11 villages flooded as dam collapses in Jhalakathi

JHALAKATHI, Aug 10: About 11 new villages were flooded after a dam collapsed in Dalir Canal at Shauljalia Union under Kanthalia Upazila in the  district due to continuous downpour.

At least 20 villages in the district have been inundated by incessant rain and tidal water for the last five days under the influence of monsoon wind.

The unpaved roads are collapsing due to the current of water and wave in the abnormal tide. Water-logging has occurred due to accumulation of water in houses and roads. Hundreds of people have suffered due to water-logging.

Local residents said, in some places, water entered through broken dams and flooded seed bed, paddy fields and other crops. Farmers have suffered huge losses as the crops of these rain-affected lands were flooded.

Agriculture Department said the water has increased slightly due to the full moon tide. This water will decrease again in low tide. If rain is not persistent, there will be no loss of agriculture.

In this regard, a meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee was held as the town was flooded due to continuous heavy rain for several days and the low lying areas  flooded; the meeting was presided over by Jhalakathi Deputy Commissioner Farah Gul Nizhum.


« PreviousNext »

