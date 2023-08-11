

11 villages flooded as dam collapses in Jhalakathi



At least 20 villages in the district have been inundated by incessant rain and tidal water for the last five days under the influence of monsoon wind.



The unpaved roads are collapsing due to the current of water and wave in the abnormal tide. Water-logging has occurred due to accumulation of water in houses and roads. Hundreds of people have suffered due to water-logging.

Local residents said, in some places, water entered through broken dams and flooded seed bed, paddy fields and other crops. Farmers have suffered huge losses as the crops of these rain-affected lands were flooded.



Agriculture Department said the water has increased slightly due to the full moon tide. This water will decrease again in low tide. If rain is not persistent, there will be no loss of agriculture.



In this regard, a meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee was held as the town was flooded due to continuous heavy rain for several days and the low lying areas flooded; the meeting was presided over by Jhalakathi Deputy Commissioner Farah Gul Nizhum.



