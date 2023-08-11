Video
Home Countryside

New school bldg opened in Feni

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

FENI, Aug 10: A new building of Khaja Ahmed Uchcha Biddaniketon at Sindurpur Union in Dagonbhuiyan Upazila of the district was opened on Thursday.

The new Bhaban of the secondary school was inaugurated by Chairman of Executive Committee of Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) Bir Muktijodda Akram Hossain Humayun.

Sindurpur Union Chairman Md Noor Nabi was present as special guest at the opening function.

Head Teacher of the school (Acting) Ramzan Ali presided over the opening function.

Among others, Qatar emigrant Abul Kasem Azad, Member of School Managing Committee Khorshed Alam and former union member Forkan Uddin spoke.

The building has been built at Tk 2 crore and 88 lakh. A total of Tk 33 lakh was allocated for purchasing furniture.


