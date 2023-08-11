Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home Countryside

Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent


GAIBANDHA, Aug 10: A housewife was electrocuted and her husband injured in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place in Shreepatipur Sonarpara area under Mahimaganj Union of the upazila at around 3 pm.
The deceased was identified as Josna Begum, 35, wife of Ahmed Ali, 40, a resident of the area.

According to the deceased's family members, the deceased's husband came in contact with a live electric wire when he was repairing the shed of their house at around 3 pm. At that time, when Josna went there to rescue him, she was also electrocuted. Both of them fell unconscious at that time.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them and rushed the duo to Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Josna Begum dead.

Local Ward Member of Mahimaganj Union Parishad Momtaz Ali confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Housewife dies from snakebite in Madaripur
Six killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps
Three minors drown in Habiganj, Kurigram
11 villages flooded as dam collapses in Jhalakathi
New school bldg opened in Feni
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Four unnatural deaths in two districts
Three men murdered in Cox’s Bazar, Rajshahi, Noakhali


Latest News
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
4 killed while crossing rail bridge in B'baria
No election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Mirza Fakhrul
Unidentified man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
Two held with 100-kg hemp in city
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Panchagarh, husband held
No scope of deferring HSC exams: Education Minister
Two bodies wash ashore in St Martin's Island
Female worker killed being hit by truck in Habiganj
Four drown in Rangamati flood water
Most Read News
Tomatoes costlier than apples!
Pakistan national assembly dissolved
Ideal governing body member sued in rape case
Verdict against Regent group's chairman in graft case Aug 21
SWAPNO transforms lives of ultra-poor women in BD
Donald Lu behind removal of Imran Khan from power: Classified document reveals
Online applications for college admission begin
India wants to see political stability in Bangladesh, say AL leaders
Govt bans 'militant group' Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft