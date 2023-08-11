Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha





GAIBANDHA, Aug 10: A housewife was electrocuted and her husband injured in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The incident took place in Shreepatipur Sonarpara area under Mahimaganj Union of the upazila at around 3 pm.





According to the deceased's family members, the deceased's husband came in contact with a live electric wire when he was repairing the shed of their house at around 3 pm. At that time, when Josna went there to rescue him, she was also electrocuted. Both of them fell unconscious at that time.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them and rushed the duo to Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Josna Begum dead.



Local Ward Member of Mahimaganj Union Parishad Momtaz Ali confirmed the incident.



