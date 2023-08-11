Four unnatural deaths in two districts







COX'S BAZAR: Two brothers died while cleaning a septic tank without any protective gear in South Bohaddarkata area under Chakaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.



The deceased were identified as Shahadat Hossain, 50, and Shahidul Islam, 22, sons of Anwar Hossain, residents of South Bohaddarkata area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chakaria Police Station Mohammad Javed said that the brothers died when they entered a septic tank at night. First, the younger brother got into the tank. When he did not come up, the elder brother entered the tank.



Later on, the fire service personnel rescued the two brothers and took them to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



The autopsy reports have been prepared and an unnatural death case will be filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.



ISHWARDI, PABNA: Two schoolboys died as a pile of sand fell on them in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Monday.



The incident took place at Sanra Ghat on the bank of the Padma River in Sanra Union of the upazila at night.



The deceased were identified as Jihad Hossain, 13, son of Hasan Ali, and Himel Hossain, 11, son of Ashraful Islam, residents of the area. Jihad was a fourth grader while Himel a third grader at Sanra Government Primary School.



Police and local sources said the boys were playing on the bank of the Padma River in Sanra Ghat area in the afternoon. Later on, their unconscious bodies were found there under a pile of sand at night.



Members of the deceased's families then took them to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's families without autopsies as no complaints were lodged from them.



Sanra Union Parishad Chairman Imdadul Haque Rana Sarder confirmed the incident.



Ishwardi PS OC Arabind Sarker said an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.

