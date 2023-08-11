Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home Countryside

Four unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondents

Four people including two schoolboys died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Pabna, in three days.

COX'S BAZAR: Two brothers died while cleaning a septic tank without any protective gear in South Bohaddarkata area under Chakaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Shahadat Hossain, 50, and Shahidul Islam, 22, sons of Anwar Hossain, residents of South Bohaddarkata area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chakaria Police Station Mohammad Javed said that the brothers died when they entered a septic tank at night. First, the younger brother got into the tank. When he did not come up, the elder brother entered the tank.

Later on, the fire service personnel rescued the two brothers and took them to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

The autopsy reports have been prepared and an unnatural death case will be filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: Two schoolboys died as a pile of sand fell on them in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident took place at Sanra Ghat on the bank of the Padma River in Sanra Union of the upazila at night.

The deceased were identified as Jihad Hossain, 13, son of Hasan Ali, and Himel Hossain, 11, son of Ashraful Islam, residents of the area. Jihad was a fourth grader while Himel a third grader at Sanra Government Primary School.

Police and local sources said the boys were playing on the bank of the Padma River in Sanra Ghat area in the afternoon. Later on, their unconscious bodies were found there under a pile of sand at night.
 
Members of the deceased's families then took them to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's families without autopsies as no complaints were lodged from them.

Sanra Union Parishad Chairman Imdadul Haque Rana Sarder confirmed the incident.

Ishwardi PS OC Arabind Sarker said an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Housewife dies from snakebite in Madaripur
Six killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps
Three minors drown in Habiganj, Kurigram
11 villages flooded as dam collapses in Jhalakathi
New school bldg opened in Feni
Housewife electrocuted in Gaibandha
Four unnatural deaths in two districts
Three men murdered in Cox’s Bazar, Rajshahi, Noakhali


Latest News
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
4 killed while crossing rail bridge in B'baria
No election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Mirza Fakhrul
Unidentified man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
Two held with 100-kg hemp in city
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Panchagarh, husband held
No scope of deferring HSC exams: Education Minister
Two bodies wash ashore in St Martin's Island
Female worker killed being hit by truck in Habiganj
Four drown in Rangamati flood water
Most Read News
Tomatoes costlier than apples!
Pakistan national assembly dissolved
Ideal governing body member sued in rape case
Verdict against Regent group's chairman in graft case Aug 21
SWAPNO transforms lives of ultra-poor women in BD
Donald Lu behind removal of Imran Khan from power: Classified document reveals
Online applications for college admission begin
India wants to see political stability in Bangladesh, say AL leaders
Govt bans 'militant group' Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft