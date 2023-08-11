Three men murdered in Cox’s Bazar, Rajshahi, Noakhali





Three men were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi and Noakhali, in four days.



UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A man was stabbed to death by miscreants at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.





The deceased was identified as Mufti Jamal, 35, son of Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Ukhiya Balukhali camp.



Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station (PS) Sheikh Mohammad Ali said a group of 10 to 20 unidentified miscreants called Mufti Jamal away from his house in the camp at around 10 am, and stabbed him, leaving him critically injured. The miscreants then fled the scene.



Later on, critically injured Mufti Jamal was rescued and rushed to the Friendship Hospital at Ukhiya, where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.



Mufti Jamal was a member of ARSA before. However, it is not known what led to the killing, said OC Mohammad Ali.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: An elderly man was allegedly stabbed to death by his son in Bagha Upazila of the district early Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Rustam Ali, 70, a resident of Harirampur Village in the upazila.



Police sources said the deceased's son Shukur Ali, 42, stabbed his father Rustam Ali with a sharp knife over a family dispute at around 4 am, leaving him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body of the elderly man.



However, Shukur Ali went into hiding soon after the killing.



Additional Superintendent of Police Rafiqul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



NOAKHALI: A man was hacked to death by his wife and her lover in Senbag Upazila of the district early Monday.



Deceased Md Moin Uddin, 45, was the son of late Ruhul Amin of Ward No. 4 Harinkata Village under Dumuria Union in the upazila. He ran a restaurant at Dhanialapara in Chattogram.



The deceased's wife Rajjaber Nesa Rina gave a confessional statement before a court on Tuesday after being arrested by police.



According to her confessional statement, she developed an extramarital affair with one Md Masud, 35, of the area as her husband lived alone in Chattogram for work purpose.



Following the issue, Moin had a family dispute with his wife. As a sequel to it, Rina along with her lover Masud killed Moin at around 3 am on Monday.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family after an autopsy.



Later on, the law enforcers arrested Rina on suspicion.



However, Masud went into hiding soon after the incident.



Senbag PS OC Iqbal Hossain Patwari confirmed the matter.



