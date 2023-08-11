

Rajarhat Abasan dwellers suffer for broken bridge



RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM, Aug 10: Over 100 families are living in worse condition in an Abasan in Rajarhat Upazila of the district due to a broken bridge.The bridge was built over an adjacent canal of Durgarampur Abasan project at Rajarhat 36 years back. This is a very narrow bridge.After developing pothole in the middle, the bridge has now turned unfit for moving, causing immense sufferings to several thousands of dwellers.Locals said, this bridge is also used by several thousand families of adjoining areas of the Abasan. The bridge is not suited for heavy vehicles.Due to more than one flood in the rainy season, the Abasan road broke. Flood also hit the bridge. It's both edges collapsed. Finding no alternate road, people continue using the risky bridge. At one stage, its middle dock and railings also got broken into the canal.Still the bridge is being used. But the much risk is being faced by children. There is government primary school beside the Abasan. Children of the Abasan go to the school over the bridge. They are walking over the bridge in fear. Many of them are staying from going to school in fear of falling down.School Head Teacher Swapon Kumar Ray said, the bridge is not usable for motor bike; it takes about seven/eight kilometres (km) of extra round to come to school; and after its latest breaking, students from other edge are not attending.Union Ward Member Kajol Kanti Ray said, the bridge is very old; it was not repaired ever; at last, it broke down; the matter has been informed to the upazila engineer office.Upazila Juba Unnayan Officer Ibrahim Khalil and other officials said, the Abasan is only 20 km away from Rajarhat Upazila Parishad; for going to there, I have to round extra seven/eight kilometre path.Rajarhat Upazila Engineer Md Sohel Rana said, it needs to be demolished to be constructed newly. The construction of a new bridge will cost Tk 2.5 crore, the official maintained.