Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:15 PM
Home Countryside

2 ‘kill selves’ in Dinajpur, Kushtia

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondents


Two people including a female student of Islami University (IU) have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Kushtia, in two days.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: An HSC examinee reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Raihan Kabir, 18, son of Badul Bakir, a resident of Dakshingar Village under Esabpur Union in the upazila. He was an HSC examine from a local college this year.

According to locals, the teenage boy committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in the house at early hours.

Later on, the Esabpur Union Parishad member with the help of locals recovered the body after breaking the door in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

Officer-in-Charge of Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

KUSHTIA: A female student of IU in the district reportedly committed suicide after jumping from a six-story building in Ashulia area of Savar in Dhaka on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Nowrin Nusrat was a masters' student of Law and Land Management Department at the university. She was the president of the debating society of the university and a well-known face in cultural wings on the campus.

Law and Land Management Department Assistant Professor Shahida Akter confirmed the matter.

She said Nowrin got married on July 21 and had been living in Dhaka with her husband. She might have committed suicide over any dispute with her husband.

Ashulia PS Sub-Inspector GM Aslamuzzaman said the body was sent it to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.


