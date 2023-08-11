

Liton remains tightlipped about captaincy



But he said he wants to concentrate on his performance rather than the captaincy that became much-talked about issue since Tamim Iqbal stepped down following his injury issue.



Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon was given the responsibility to choose a captain by August 12 as the board is bound to name Asia Cup squad by that deadline.

The BCB president is believed to talk with the three candidates - Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz already. But Liton refused to speak on this issue.



"See, this is exclusively the matter of the board. I think you will get the news within a couple of days. It will be good to know the matter from the board rather than me," Liton said on Thursday during a programme in a hotel in the city.



"And I also think I should not reveal what's going on since I am the employee of the board. They give me salary," he added.



Liton rather wants to give his best for the team in the coming days, saying that as a senior player the team now seeks better performance from him.



"Since I have been playing for a long time, the team now wants better performance from me. I also want to give my best for my country. As I said always, I am in fact eager to give my 100 percent for the sake of the team," he added.



Liton, who was deputy to Tamim Iqbal has already captained Bangladesh in five matches and led the side in a historical 2-1 victory against India at home last year.



He though has been the best batter for Bangladesh in the last two or three years, his recent form didn't speak the volume of his immense talent.



He of late has gone through a bad patch in Global T20 Canada in which he scored just 152 runs in seven matches for Surrey jaguars, averaging just 21.71 and a strike rate of 100.66. �BSS



Liton Das, one of the three candidates to take the role of the ODI captain, remained tightlipped on captaincy issue as he advised patience in this regard.But he said he wants to concentrate on his performance rather than the captaincy that became much-talked about issue since Tamim Iqbal stepped down following his injury issue.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon was given the responsibility to choose a captain by August 12 as the board is bound to name Asia Cup squad by that deadline.The BCB president is believed to talk with the three candidates - Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz already. But Liton refused to speak on this issue."See, this is exclusively the matter of the board. I think you will get the news within a couple of days. It will be good to know the matter from the board rather than me," Liton said on Thursday during a programme in a hotel in the city."And I also think I should not reveal what's going on since I am the employee of the board. They give me salary," he added.Liton rather wants to give his best for the team in the coming days, saying that as a senior player the team now seeks better performance from him."Since I have been playing for a long time, the team now wants better performance from me. I also want to give my best for my country. As I said always, I am in fact eager to give my 100 percent for the sake of the team," he added.Liton, who was deputy to Tamim Iqbal has already captained Bangladesh in five matches and led the side in a historical 2-1 victory against India at home last year.He though has been the best batter for Bangladesh in the last two or three years, his recent form didn't speak the volume of his immense talent.He of late has gone through a bad patch in Global T20 Canada in which he scored just 152 runs in seven matches for Surrey jaguars, averaging just 21.71 and a strike rate of 100.66. �BSS