Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:14 PM
Rumana warned about BCB Code of Conduct

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has warned national women's cricketer Rumana Ahmed verbally about a facebook post that created a confusion regarding her national team availability.

A few days ago, the all-rounder posted a status on her Facebook page by writing 'No More Cricket'.

Rumana, who is under contract with the BCB was called and reminded about the code of conduct.

Rumana however accepted she made a mistake and also assured the board that she had no intention to resign from the cricket now, BCB Women's wing Chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said.

Women's team selector Sajjad Ahmed Shipon was present when Rumana was called up in BCB headquarter.

Rumana was not the part of the Bangladesh national team in the last two series, which is believed to make her frustrated.
"She will play and she wants to play. The problem is actually internal.

We also have plans, the selectors have the future plan as we are trying to build a strong team and expand our players' pool. Not everything will match with the players liking. Now we have multiple cricketers in the position.

Anyone could get aggrieved but we'll do what is the best for our team," Nadel said on Thursday after meeting with Rumana.

Nadel said, adding, "These are matters of the board's code of conduct. We remind them of these from time to time. We try to control their affairs as gently as we can.

They are reminded that not everything can be given this way through social media. They have to remember that they are the contracted players."

Rumana who has represented Bangladesh in 134 matches in ODI and T20 combined, posted the status on August 5. Originally, she gave such a status out of frustration after being excluded from the camp of the women's team.

"We support them all the time, we see if they have any problem, we want to cooperate with them in any problem. It is in our process.

We tried to make her realize everything. She has been asked to talk to the coaches and selectors and keep in touch with them regularly.'

A day after giving the status Rumana said she was in despair.

Romana last played an ODI for Bangladesh in December last year, and played a T20I in February this year.     �BSS


