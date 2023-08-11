MyGP to broadcast Asia Cup and World Cup in Bangladesh







The Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17, while the World Cup will take place in India later this year.



Grameenphone and Content Matters have signed an agreement to broadcast these two cricketing events in Bangladesh for millions of spectators.

"We are pleased to announce this for the MyGP users," stated Solaiman Alam, chief digital officer at Grameenphone, in a press release. "We have been working to bring all sports to MyGP for broadcasting to our users."



ASM Rafiq Ullah, the chief executive of Content Matters, expressed gratitude to Grameenphone for the partnership that enables bringing live cricket to millions of fans in the country, the release added. �UNB



MyGP app of telecom operator Grameenphone, is set to broadcast the upcoming ACC Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup live in Bangladesh.The Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17, while the World Cup will take place in India later this year.Grameenphone and Content Matters have signed an agreement to broadcast these two cricketing events in Bangladesh for millions of spectators."We are pleased to announce this for the MyGP users," stated Solaiman Alam, chief digital officer at Grameenphone, in a press release. "We have been working to bring all sports to MyGP for broadcasting to our users."ASM Rafiq Ullah, the chief executive of Content Matters, expressed gratitude to Grameenphone for the partnership that enables bringing live cricket to millions of fans in the country, the release added. �UNB