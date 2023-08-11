Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home Sports

Sarfaraz Khan weds Kashmir girl

If the Almighty wills, he will play for India someday, says cricketer

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
BIPIN DANI

Sarfaraz Khan weds Kashmir girl

Sarfaraz Khan weds Kashmir girl

Sarfaraz Khan may have been overlooked by the selectors when forming cricket teams to represent India time and again, despite being in sublime touch, but he's a winner on another front - the cricketer from Mumbai recently got married to Romana, a girl from Jammu & Kashmir. .  

The 25-year-old middle order batsman posted a photo on Instagram with the caption "Alhamdulillah's married."

Fellow cricketers Surya Kumar Yadav, Chris Gayle, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel and Umran Malik are among those who wished Sarfaraz on the occasion.  

"We are very happy to have Mumbai's celebrity cricketer Sarfaraz as our son-in-law", Romana's father, Zahoor Ahmed Bhat, who is in the business of growing fruits, said, speaking exclusively to DC from his native Shopian.  
 
"It was love at first sight. Romana and Sarfaraz were introduced by latter's cousin during the last IPL season", he added.
 
Sarfaraz, born and brought up in the suburbs of Mumbai, spent most of his early days at the Azad Maidan, where his father, Naushad Khan, coached him along with other young boys.

He was tutored at home for four years, but subsequently, was deemed to be overage for a school team in 2011, after a bone test put his biological age at 15 while as per his birth date registered with the Mumbai Cricket Association, he was only 13.

The matter was ultimately settled after an advanced bone test matched his registered birth date, but it took the lad two to three months to put the trauma behind him and get his focus back on cricket.  

"If the Almighty destines it, I will play for India one day," Sarfaraz told a news portal.

It is hoped Romana, who is pursuing M.Sc. in Radiology at the Jamia University, will bring Sarfaraz luck, and he will be able to fulfil his dream of representing the nation.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liton remains tightlipped about captaincy
Rumana warned about BCB Code of Conduct
Hathurusingha meets with BCB selectors for Asia Cup
MyGP to broadcast Asia Cup and World Cup in Bangladesh
Alcaraz off the mark in Toronto, Monfils stuns Tsitsipas
India's Shaw slams sixth-highest one-day score of 244
Sarfaraz Khan weds Kashmir girl
Japan and Sweden brace for ultimate clash of styles at WC


Latest News
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
4 killed while crossing rail bridge in B'baria
No election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Mirza Fakhrul
Unidentified man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
Two held with 100-kg hemp in city
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Panchagarh, husband held
No scope of deferring HSC exams: Education Minister
Two bodies wash ashore in St Martin's Island
Female worker killed being hit by truck in Habiganj
Four drown in Rangamati flood water
Most Read News
Tomatoes costlier than apples!
Pakistan national assembly dissolved
Ideal governing body member sued in rape case
Verdict against Regent group's chairman in graft case Aug 21
SWAPNO transforms lives of ultra-poor women in BD
Donald Lu behind removal of Imran Khan from power: Classified document reveals
Online applications for college admission begin
India wants to see political stability in Bangladesh, say AL leaders
Govt bans 'militant group' Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft