West Ham complete signing of Mexico's Alvarez from Ajax







The 25-year-old has agreed a contract until June 2028 with the Europa Conference League winners and bolsters a Hammers midfield now without Declan Rice following their former captain's move to Arsenal.



West Ham manager David Moyes told the club's website: "The midfield area was one we were especially keen to strengthen this summer -- and Edson will complement the other options we have in that department.

"He's an experienced international player, who has enjoyed great success for both club and country during his career to date."

Alvarez, who started his senior career with Mexico City-based Club America, won two Eredivisie titles during his four seasons with Amsterdam side Ajax.



Capped 69 times by Mexico, he won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2019 and 2023, and was also a member of his country's squads at both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. �AFP



