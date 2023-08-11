Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 August, 2023, 7:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home Sports

Colombia's historic Women's World Cup run years in the making

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

Colombia's historic Women's World Cup run years in the making

Colombia's historic Women's World Cup run years in the making

SYDNEY, AUG 10: Colombia's run to the Women's World Cup quarter-finals may have taken many by surprise, but for coach Nelson Abadia it is the product of years of building.

The South Americans face European champions England on Saturday in Sydney and no matter what happens, this has been a breakthrough moment for Colombian women's football.

It is only the national team's third World Cup and they failed to qualify for the previous edition in 2019, when Abadia was also in charge.

But Colombia did not panic and now they are reaping the benefits with a place in the last eight for the first time.

Forward Linda Caicedo has been one of the stars of the World Cup and in the 1-0 win over Jamaica in the last 16 Abadia also gave a start to defender Ana Guzman. Both are 18.

"Linda, as well as Ana Maria, came into the national (youth) team when they were 12 years old," said Abadia.

"We've been growing together since they were 12 years old and stimulating their growth into what they are today."

The 67-year-old Abadia has been involved with the women's national team for nearly a decade, first as technical assistant to coach Fabian Taborda.

In 2017 he was promoted to the top job and has made a point of working closely with the national youth teams.

In 2019 Colombia's women footballers won gold at the Pan American Games for the first time and they were runners-up at last year's Copa America, losing the final to Brazil but qualifying for the World Cup.

Caicedo and Guzman were part of the team which topped their group at last year's U-20 World Cup only to be defeated by regional rivals Brazil in the last 16.

"We started with that process since they were 12 years old, and then at the U-20 World Cup they were 17 years old," Abadia said.

"So it's been since 2017 that we started this renewal process."

Abadia spent years going all over Colombia scouting for young players, part of what he called "a methodical process".

"Thank God it paid off," he said after the Jamaica win, praising Colombian football bosses for sticking with him and his vision.

"I was able to visualise them playing for the national teams.

"I was doing scouting up and down the country and collecting information on potential players." Guzman came into the side because of suspension to Manuela Vanegas and as well as helping them to a clean sheet against Jamaica, the teenager set up skipper Catalina Usme for the winning goal with a wonderful cross-field pass.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liton remains tightlipped about captaincy
Rumana warned about BCB Code of Conduct
Hathurusingha meets with BCB selectors for Asia Cup
MyGP to broadcast Asia Cup and World Cup in Bangladesh
Alcaraz off the mark in Toronto, Monfils stuns Tsitsipas
India's Shaw slams sixth-highest one-day score of 244
Sarfaraz Khan weds Kashmir girl
Japan and Sweden brace for ultimate clash of styles at WC


Latest News
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
4 killed while crossing rail bridge in B'baria
No election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Mirza Fakhrul
Unidentified man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
Two held with 100-kg hemp in city
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Panchagarh, husband held
No scope of deferring HSC exams: Education Minister
Two bodies wash ashore in St Martin's Island
Female worker killed being hit by truck in Habiganj
Four drown in Rangamati flood water
Most Read News
Tomatoes costlier than apples!
Pakistan national assembly dissolved
Ideal governing body member sued in rape case
Verdict against Regent group's chairman in graft case Aug 21
SWAPNO transforms lives of ultra-poor women in BD
Donald Lu behind removal of Imran Khan from power: Classified document reveals
Online applications for college admission begin
India wants to see political stability in Bangladesh, say AL leaders
Govt bans 'militant group' Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
Role of educational institutions in Smart Bangladesh Vision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft