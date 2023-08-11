Video
Friday, 11 August, 2023
Bayern reach deal with Spurs to sign Kane

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

MUNICH, AUG 10: Bayern Munich have reached an agreement to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham, for a Bundesliga record fee of more than 100 million euros ($110 million), reports said on Thursday.

Talks between the two clubs had been ongoing for several weeks, as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy pushed for a higher fee, aware that Kane could leave on a free at the end of his deal in 2024.

Bayern had reportedly submitted their final bid for the 30-year-old striker in recent days, breaking through the 100-million-euro barrier for the first time.

The Athletic reported the deal between the two clubs first, and was followed by Sky Sports and several other British and German media.

Kane must now decide whether he wants to leave or not, the reports said.

"Kane is coming!" ran a headline in top-selling German tabloid Bild, which reported the striker had pushed for the negotiations to be resolved before Tottenham's Premier League opener on Sunday.

The mood in British media was more downbeat however -- The Sun reported that Spurs fans were "heartbroken" and had "gone into meltdown".

Six-time European champions Bayern have been historically more reluctant to spend big on transfer fees than many of their European rivals.

The reported figure of over 100 million euros well exceeds their club record transfer outlay of 80 million euros paid in 2019 for French defender Lucas Hernandez. Hernandez left Bayern for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year for 45 million euros.    �AFP


