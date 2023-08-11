Video
Home Business

South Korean firm to invest $9.39 million in BEPZA EZ

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Business Correspondent

South Korean firm to invest $9.39 million in BEPZA EZ

South Korean firm to invest $9.39 million in BEPZA EZ

South Korean company Giant BD Footwear Ltd is going to invest US$ 9.39 million to set up a Shoe and Shoe Accessories manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone (BEPZA EZ).

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement with the company to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Thursday, says a press release.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Kim Byung Jin, Chairman of Giant BD Footwear Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.

This fully foreign owned company will produce annually 20 million pairs of different kinds of shoes/sandals and shoe accessories where 600 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam were present during this time.


