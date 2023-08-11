BB facilitates non-resident investor accounts online







The FEID circular emphasizes the significance of boosting foreign investment in Bangladesh. The circular directs ADs to create a digital interface to simplify the process of opening NITAs for NRBs.



The new guidelines says ADs must provide clear instructions on their websites for NRBs to open NITAs using the online platform. Offer electronic account opening forms on the online platform, complete with document upload capabilities.

It also says they must verify information and documents submitted by applicants and guide them on deposit remittance.



Accept deposits via International Cards from NRBs, requiring technical arrangements for fund transfers and thoroughly verify deposits made through conventional banking channels to ensure legitimacy.



This initiative aims to attract more foreign investment by providing a streamlined process for NRBs to invest in Bangladesh. By enabling online account management, the government aims to foster stronger economic ties and promote business growth, the circular said.



