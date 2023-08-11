

3-day Walton Int’l advanced Tech Expo kicks off in Dhaka



Walton, the country's leading electronics manufacturer, organised the mega industrial fair at the International Convention City Bashundhara. The expo will conclude on Sunday.



Inaugurating the event as the chief guest, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said Walton has become an icon in Bangladesh's manufacturing sector. Walton has already created 30,000 jobs and set a $10 billion export target by 2030.

"The products that Walton is manufacturing are helping us reduce the pressure on the country's foreign currency reserves," the minister said.



Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Mahbubul Alam, newly elected president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Samir Sattar, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Golam Murshed, managing director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, were also present.



