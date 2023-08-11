Video
latest Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup      
Home Business

S Alam Group donates food packages for Ctg flood victims

Published : Friday, 11 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Business Correspondent

S. Alam Group, one of the leading industrial families of the country, has once again extended its help to flood victims in Chattogram. The industrial conglomerate has delivered emergency relief assistance to the District Commissioner of Chattogram for 15 thousand families.  

Each relief package for every family contains 5 kg rice, 1 kg lentil, 5 kg chira, 1 kg Jaggery, 1 kg salt, 2 boxes of dry biscuit/toast biscuit, and 1 packet of 10-piece saline.

The relief aid also includes 2 Dettol soaps, Gaslights and five good quality candles. Besides, 2 lakh liters of safe drinking water for the 15 thousand families were also provided, says a press release.  

"This time, the people of Chattogram have witnessed the worst flood in memory. We all should stand with the flood victims as much as we can in this difficult time.

S. Alam Group has always come forward to help the people of Chattogram during any disaster, epidemic or challenging time in the past," the press release quoted S Alam Group as saying.

"There was no exception for the current flood crisis. Considering the humanitarian aspect, we primarily delivered emergency relief aid to 15,000 families.

These relief items include essential food, emergency health materials and other commodities. We will continue this support for the flood-affected people of Chattogram."

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility Program (CSR), S. Alam Group has been consistently undertaking various positive programs in education, health, disaster response, environmental protection, and human rights protection.

The business conglomerate has made a significant contribution to public and private hospitals in protecting the health of common people during the COVID-19 pandemic across Bangladesh including Chattogram.

Moreover, S. Alam Group has regularly provided aid and grants to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund during national calamities, said the press release.



S Alam Group donates food packages for Ctg flood victims
