Private sector credit needs rapid revival: DCCI Prez





President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Barrister Md Sameer Sattar has urged the Government to consider lowering the cost of doing business, easy access to credit for Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).



He has also emphasized promoting import substitute industries, continuing the austerity measures and selecting priority-based development projects above all low-cost of borrowing may ease the private sector investment and credit growth to some extent.





He said private sector credit need to be rapidly improved to strengthen the private sector capacity for rapid revival of the economy now suffering from lower credit inflow to industries.



Over the past decade, Bangladesh has emerged as a role model for developing countries, witnessing an average of 6pc plus GDP growth backed by consistent growth in socioeconomic fronts.



The private sector has evolved as key driver of the economic growth and employment generation in Bangladesh, contributing significantly to the economy in terms of investment, production and trade and employment growth. Currently, the private sector contributes more than 80pc to GDP with 37pc share of Industry to GDP.



Furthermore, the private sector has contributed greatly to build a strong local industrialization base by creating SMEs and large businesses in diverse sectors creating local value chain with global value chain system. But it is dwindling now.



He called for time-bound solutions to change and improve the pro-business environment in the economy and cease the lowering private sector credit flow in no time.



He said private sector as the lifeline of the economy and we need to exert shared and strategic efforts to enhance private sector credit flow in order to steering the economy towards a higher growth regime as well as much-needed economic graduation in the days to come.



In the first half of FY2023, public sector credit was four times greater than private sector credit. This wide gap in targets between private and public sectors causes underperformance of private sector growth.



It is observed that private sector investment has fallen due to rising development expenditure relying on borrowing from Banks and NBFIs to meet the huge budget deficit, soaring inflation and contractionary monetary policy.



In addition, increased pressure on foreign exchange market has also affected private investment to some extent.



As Bangladesh is on its journey towards graduating into a developing country by 2026 and aspires to become a knowledge based SMART and developed economy by 2041, in which the role of private sector investment is immense and instrumental.



The economy was experiencing smooth private sector investment until Covid-19 pandemic and geo-economic crisis kicked off. Due to pandemic stress, private sector investment to GDP ratio has fallen 14 years lowest to 21.25pc in FY2021.



