DSE ends mixed, CSE positive on volatility







At the close of the trading DSE's main index DSEX increased by 25 points to 6,397. DSE Shariah index decreased by 97 points to 2,368 while DS-30 index rose by 16 decimal points to 2,142.



According to DSE data, a total of 7 crore 93 lakh 56 thousand 666 shares and units of 324 companies were bought and sold in the market on Thursday. Tk 340.66 crore has been transacted in it. Tk 418.87 crore was traded on Wednesday.

On this day, the price of shares of only 72 companies increased, on the contrary, 84 decreased, and 168 remained unchanged.

The top 10 companies by transaction are:-Fu-Wangfood, Alife Industries, KhanBrothersPP, EmeraldOil, Sonali Paper, DeshbandhuPolymer, RupaliLifeInsurance, Sea PearlBeach, LegacyFootwear and RDFood.



At CSE, its main index decreased by 17.55 points to 18,605. Shares and units of 167 companies were traded in CSE that day. Among them, the prices of 26 have increased, 74 have decreased and 67 have remained unchanged.



