BPSWC forms 5 working groups to boost SDGs







The initiative aimed to catalyze the implementation of the country's sustainable development goals (SDGs), the newly-established BPSWC thematic groups will be working closely with the Government of Bangladesh, the UN, and national and international development organizations, said a press release.



FBCCI president and the chairman of the BPSWC Md. Jashim Uddin announced the thematic and Strategic Priority SDG Working Groups at the first meeting of the BPSWC at a city hotel on Wednesday.

The groups are - Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Development; Equitable Human Development and Wellbeing; Sustainable, Healthy, and Resilient Environment; Transformative, Participatory Inclusive Governance; and Gender Equality and Ending Gender-Based Violence.



While addressing the first meeting of (BPSWC) FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said, FBCCI, along with the BEF and other member bodies of FBCCI in consultation with the range of stakeholders, has been relentlessly working with the government in the areas of policy advocacy to promote and enable a sustainable green business environment in Bangladesh.



Besides, it is also engaged in expediting trade facilitation and providing strategic policy support for negotiations at home and abroad in coordination with the government.



FBCCI President expressed his optimism that the BPSWC will further consolidate and synergize the efforts of the Bangladesh private sector towards achieving the national development goals as so eloquently enumerated in SDG 2030.



FBCCI has already established Secretarial Service Centre for BPSWC with Human resource and Logistics support. And I understand, BEF is also doing the same, added Md. Jashim Uddin. We welcome all assistance and cooperation in this regard from the Government and the UNRC, he added.



"I warmly welcome this first full meeting of the Bangladesh Private Sector Working Committee, and its five new Thematic SDG Working Groups, designed to increase private sector engagement and to accelerate efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," said the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Gwyn Lewis, in her opening remarks to the participants of the meeting.



The UN Resident Coordinator emphasized the important role of the private sector in bringing inclusive sustainable development changes in the country, and said that "innovation, collaboration and financial support from the private sector is essential to support the government in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Bangladesh by 2030".



FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu acknowledged the initiative's significance, particularly as Bangladesh approaches graduation from a middle-income economy.



The SDG-oriented endeavors are poised to navigate the challenges and responsibilities accompanying this pivotal transition.



FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said the significance of this initiative is even more crucial as we approach graduation from a middle-income economy.



This transition brings with it new challenges and responsibilities, and the SDG-focused initiatives will help in navigating this transformation.



The BPSWC was established to support the country's private sector to work together with the Government of Bangladesh, the UN, as well as national and international development organizations, for the advancement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.



This committee is expected to focus on issues including job creation, youth employment, and the fostering of a decent work environment, crucial challenges which need to be addressed in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.



Principal Coordinator of the SDGs of the Prime Minister's Office Md Akhter Hossain, Co-Chairman of the BPSWC and President of BEF Ardashir Kabir and former principal coordinator of the SDGs Md Abul Kalam Azad, among others, were present at the programme.



