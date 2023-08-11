

Biman, Gulf Air announce code-share agreement



This landmark partnership aims to enhance travel connectivity, convenience, and accessibility for passengers traveling between Bangladesh and the Arabian Gulf region.



The official signing ceremony for the code-share agreement has been held virtually at Biman Head Office on August 9, 2023, with representatives from both airlines connected through web platform to commemorate this momentous occasion.

With this agreement, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Gulf Air will collaborate closely to expand their flight networks, offering an extensive range of options to their respective passengers.



The code-share agreement will enable travelers to seamlessly book flights operated by either airline, providing increased flexibility and efficiency in travel planning.



Initially, under this agreement- passenger can travel from Dhaka to Manama, Bahrain and Manama, Bahrain to Dhaka with onward connection to Chattogram and Sylhet by both the Airlines (Biman and Gulf Air).



ShafiulAzim, MD and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, expressed this excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to join hands with Gulf Air, the national carrier of the kingdom of Bahrain in this code-share agreement, which marks a significant milestone for both airlines.



This partnership will unlock new possibilities for our customers and strengthen the bonds between Bangladesh and the Gulf countries."



The code-share agreement between Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Gulf Air will also benefit both airlines through enhanced operational efficiency and shared expertise in the aviation industry.



Both airlines are committed to prioritize the safety and comfort of their passengers while ensuring seamless travel experiences throughout their journeys.



